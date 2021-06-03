Phreesia: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 31.25% year over year to ($0.11), which beat the estimate of ($0.17).

Revenue of $48,291,000 up by 44.60% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $42,780,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $191,000,000 and $194,000,000.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $81.59

52-week low: $26.20

Price action over last quarter: down 2.13%

Company Overview

Phreesia Inc offers healthcare provider organizations a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments. Its solutions cover several areas including Allergy, Cardiology, Dermatology, Family Medicine, Neurology and Oncology among others. The Phreesia Platform offers the following solutions to its clients: registration solutions, patient activation solutions, revenue cycle solutions, clinical support solutions, appointment solutions, and life sciences solutions.