Recap: PagerDuty Q1 Earnings

Shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 100.00% over the past year to ($0.08), which beat the estimate of ($0.09).

Revenue of $63,591,000 up by 27.73% year over year, which beat the estimate of $61,950,000.

Guidance

PagerDuty hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://pagerduty.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6cXtQX2jSdCpQqRgNfoLug

Technicals

52-week high: $58.36

Company's 52-week low was at $23.00

Price action over last quarter: down 9.74%

Company Description

PagerDuty Inc is a software company that offers on-call management. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real-time. The product offerings of the company include Analytics, Visibility, Event Intelligence, and Modern Incident Response among others.