Broadcom: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 28.79% year over year to $6.62, which beat the estimate of $6.42.

Revenue of $6,610,000,000 rose by 15.12% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $6,510,000,000.

Guidance

Broadcom hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q3 revenue expected between $6,750,000,000 and $6,750,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/g23yaimz

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $495.14

52-week low: $290.09

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.08%

Company Profile

Broadcom--the combined entity of Broadcom and Avago--boasts a highly diverse product portfolio across an array of end markets. Avago focused primarily on radio frequency filters and amplifiers used in high-end smartphones, such as the Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy devices, in addition to an assortment of solutions for wired infrastructure, enterprise storage, and industrial end markets. Legacy Broadcom targeted networking semiconductors, such as switch and physical layer chips, broadband products (such as television set-top box processors), and connectivity chips that handle standards such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The company has acquired Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec's enterprise security business to bolster its offerings in infrastructure software.