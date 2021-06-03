DocuSign: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 266.67% over the past year to $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.28.

Revenue of $469,078,000 rose by 57.93% year over year, which beat the estimate of $437,810,000.

Looking Ahead

DocuSign Sees Q2 Sales $479M-$485M vs $473.68M Est., FY22 Sales $2.027B-$2.039B vs $1.98B Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 03, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1462834&tp_key=b453590a37

Technicals

52-week high: $290.23

52-week low: $131.26

Price action over last quarter: down 3.47%

Company Profile

DocuSign offers the Agreement Cloud, a broad cloud-based software suite that enables users to automate the agreement process and provide legally binding e-signatures from nearly any device. The company was founded in 2003 and completed its IPO in May 2018.