DocuSign: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 266.67% over the past year to $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.28.
Revenue of $469,078,000 rose by 57.93% year over year, which beat the estimate of $437,810,000.
Looking Ahead
DocuSign Sees Q2 Sales $479M-$485M vs $473.68M Est., FY22 Sales $2.027B-$2.039B vs $1.98B Est.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Jun 03, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1462834&tp_key=b453590a37
Technicals
52-week high: $290.23
52-week low: $131.26
Price action over last quarter: down 3.47%
Company Profile
DocuSign offers the Agreement Cloud, a broad cloud-based software suite that enables users to automate the agreement process and provide legally binding e-signatures from nearly any device. The company was founded in 2003 and completed its IPO in May 2018.
