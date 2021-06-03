Recap: Lululemon Athletica Q1 Earnings

Shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 427.27% year over year to $1.16, which beat the estimate of $0.91.

Revenue of $1,226,000,000 rose by 88.05% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,130,000,000.

Outlook

lululemon Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $6.73-$6.86 vs $6.48 Estimate, Sales $5.825B-$5.905B vs $5.68B Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 03, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=MjI6ZqpI

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $399.90

52-week low: $269.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.40%

Company Overview

Lululemon Athletica Inc. designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 500 company-owned stores in 17 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.