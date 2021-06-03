 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Advance Auto Parts Price Over Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2021 10:31am   Comments
Share:

 

Looking into the current session, Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP) is trading at $190.10, after a 0.64% decrease. Over the past month, the stock fell by 6.88%, but over the past year, it actually went up by 30.12%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently below from its 52 week high by 9.55%.

Price Candles

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company's market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E can either represent a company's poor future earnings potential or a buying opportunity relative to other stocks. It shows that shareholders are less than willing to pay a high share price, because they do not expect the company to exhibit growth, in terms of future earnings.

Most often, an industry will prevail in a particular phase of a business cycle, than other industries.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. has a better P/E ratio of 26.8 than the aggregate P/E ratio of 18.36 of the Specialty Retail industry. Ideally, one might believe that Advance Auto Parts Inc. might perform better in the future than it's industry group, but it's probable that the stock is overvalued.

Price Candles

P/E ratio is not always a great indicator of the company's performance. Depending on the earnings makeup of a company, investors can become unable to attain key insights from trailing earnings.

 

Related Articles (AAP)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; JM Smucker Posts Upbeat Q4 Profit
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Constellation Pharmaceuticals Surges Following Acquisition News; Protalix BioTherapeutics Shares Slide
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 1%; iRhythm Technologies Shares Plunge
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Advance Auto Parts Profit Tops Estimates
Zoom, Advance Auto Parts Earnings Both Beat Analysts' Estimates, But Shares Sputter
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PEEarnings News Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com