A Preview Of Hooker Furniture's Earnings

On Friday, June 04, Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Hooker Furniture modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.21 on revenue of $121.39 million. Hooker Furniture reported a per-share loss of $0.09 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $104.60 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 333.33% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be have grown 16.05% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.75 0.60 0.34 0.02 EPS Actual 0.71 0.84 0.48 -0.09 Revenue Estimate 149.67 M 159.09 M 153.17 M 105.58 M Revenue Actual 155.26 M 149.69 M 130.54 M 104.60 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Hooker Furniture were trading at $37.16 as of June 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 88.23%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Hooker Furniture is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.