Semtech: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 51.43% year over year to $0.53, which beat the estimate of $0.52.
Revenue of $170,372,000 rose by 28.39% year over year, which beat the estimate of $164,310,000.
Outlook
Semtech Sees Q2 2022 Sales $177M-$187M Vs $169.58M Est
Semtech Sees Q2 2022 Non-GAAP EPS $0.57-$0.65 Vs $0.57 Est
Conference Call Details
Date: Jun 02, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/Semtechcorp20210602/en
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $83.94
Company's 52-week low was at $48.50
Price action over last quarter: down 10.09%
Company Description
Semtech Corp provides analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors. These products are found in enterprise computing, communications, high-end consumer, industrial, and other end markets. The firm's products are organized into three segments: Signal integrity, which includes broadcast video products; Protection, which includes products to protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and Wireless and sensing, which includes radio frequency products. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in Asia-Pacific, with the rest coming from Europe and North America.
