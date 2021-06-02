Semtech: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 51.43% year over year to $0.53, which beat the estimate of $0.52.

Revenue of $170,372,000 rose by 28.39% year over year, which beat the estimate of $164,310,000.

Outlook

Semtech Sees Q2 2022 Sales $177M-$187M Vs $169.58M Est

Semtech Sees Q2 2022 Non-GAAP EPS $0.57-$0.65 Vs $0.57 Est

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 02, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/Semtechcorp20210602/en

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $83.94

Company's 52-week low was at $48.50

Price action over last quarter: down 10.09%

Company Description

Semtech Corp provides analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors. These products are found in enterprise computing, communications, high-end consumer, industrial, and other end markets. The firm's products are organized into three segments: Signal integrity, which includes broadcast video products; Protection, which includes products to protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and Wireless and sensing, which includes radio frequency products. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in Asia-Pacific, with the rest coming from Europe and North America.