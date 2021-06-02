Recap: American Superconductor Q4 Earnings

Shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 12.50% over the past year to ($0.21), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.21).

Revenue of $21,164,000 rose by 16.66% year over year, which beat the estimate of $19,570,000.

Guidance

AMSC Sees Q1 Sales $22M-$26M vs $20.25M Estimate, Net Loss Expected To Not Exceed $0.24 vs Net Loss $0.18 Estimate

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $31.78

Company's 52-week low was at $6.90

Price action over last quarter: down 33.05%

Company Description

American Superconductor Corp generates the ideas, technologies and solutions that meet world's demand for smarter, cleaner and energy. Through its Windtec Solutions, the company enables manufacturers to launch wind turbines quickly, effectively and profitably. Through its Gridtec Solutions, the company provides engineering planning services and grid systems that optimize network reliability, efficiency and performance. The company's solutions are powering gigawatts of renewable energy and enhancing the performance and reliability of power networks.