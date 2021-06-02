Guidewire Software: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 277.78% over the past year to ($0.16), which beat the estimate of ($0.24).
Revenue of $163,968,000 decreased by 2.50% year over year, which beat the estimate of $157,740,000.
Outlook
Guidewire Software Sees FY21 Sales $732M-$738M Vs. $730.41M Est.
Guidewire Sees Q4 Adj. Loss $26M-$20M, Sales $218M-$224M vs $222.7M Estimate
Conference Call Details
Date: Jun 02, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bktvriya
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $134.22
52-week low: $91.77
Price action over last quarter: down 3.87%
Company Overview
Guidewire Software provides software solutions for property and casualty insurers. Flagship product InsuranceSuite is an on-premises system of record and comprises ClaimCenter, a claims management system; PolicyCenter, a policy management system including policy definitions, quotas, issuance, maintenance, and renewal; and BillingCenter, for billing management, payment plans, and agent commissions. The company also offers InsuranceNow, a cloud-based offering, as well as a variety of other add-on applications.
