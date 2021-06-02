Earnings Outlook for JM Smucker

JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, June 03. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

JM Smucker earnings will be near $1.66 per share on sales of $1.88 billion, according to analysts. JM Smucker EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $2.57. Sales were $2.09 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 35.41% decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 10.13% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 2.19 2.23 1.67 2.29 EPS Actual 2.45 2.39 2.37 2.57 Revenue Estimate 2.00 B 2.01 B 1.81 B 2.06 B Revenue Actual 2.08 B 2.03 B 1.97 B 2.09 B

Stock Performance

Shares of JM Smucker were trading at $133.51 as of June 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.53%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. JM Smucker is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.