Preview: Cooper Companies's Earnings

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, June 03.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Cooper Companies's EPS to be near $3.09 on sales of $690.39 million. Cooper Companies EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.51. Revenue was $524.90 million.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, quarterly profit would be up 104.64%. Revenue would be have grown 31.53% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 2.78 3.09 1.52 2.90 EPS Actual 3.17 3.16 2.28 1.51 Revenue Estimate 660.67 M 676.20 M 535.66 M 659.59 M Revenue Actual 680.50 M 681.60 M 578.20 M 524.90 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Cooper Companies were trading at $390.39 as of June 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.97%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call.