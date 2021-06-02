 Skip to main content

Recap: L Brands Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 7:41am   Comments
Shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) fell 1.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 515.00% year over year to $1.23, which beat the estimate of $0.85.

Revenue of $249,800,000 rose by 4.04% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $239,870,000.

Looking Ahead

L Brands hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 02, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pdbjpxga

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $71.99

52-week low: $13.18

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.07%

Company Overview

L Brands is a women's intimate, personal-care, and beauty retailer operating under the Victoria's Secret, Pink, and Bath & Body Works brands. The company generates the majority of its business in North America, with about 5% of sales coming from international markets in fiscal 2020. Distribution channels include more than 2,600 stores and online, which represented about 35% of total sales in 2020. The company plans to spin off the Victoria's Secret brand into a separate public company by August 2021.

 

