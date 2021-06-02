Lands' End: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 112.50% over the past year to $0.08, which beat the estimate of ($0.29).

Revenue of $321,297,000 up by 48.06% year over year, which beat the estimate of $280,290,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $0.84 and $1.04.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,610,000,000 and $1,650,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 02, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9yvmk83a

Price Action

52-week high: $39.79

52-week low: $6.25

Price action over last quarter: down 4.76%

Company Description

Lands' End Inc is a United States-based multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. The company operates through six segments: US eCommerce segment which generates maximum revenue to the company; Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segment. The company offers merchandise through multiple channels, such as catalogs, online platforms, and retail locations, which includes Lands' End shops at Sears, standalone Lands' End Inlet stores, and international shop-in-shops located in department stores. The company has a business presence in the United States, Europe, Asia, and other areas.