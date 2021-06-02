 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lands' End: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 7:12am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 112.50% over the past year to $0.08, which beat the estimate of ($0.29).

Revenue of $321,297,000 up by 48.06% year over year, which beat the estimate of $280,290,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $0.84 and $1.04.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,610,000,000 and $1,650,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 02, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9yvmk83a

Price Action

52-week high: $39.79

52-week low: $6.25

Price action over last quarter: down 4.76%

Company Description

Lands' End Inc is a United States-based multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. The company operates through six segments: US eCommerce segment which generates maximum revenue to the company; Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segment. The company offers merchandise through multiple channels, such as catalogs, online platforms, and retail locations, which includes Lands' End shops at Sears, standalone Lands' End Inlet stores, and international shop-in-shops located in department stores. The company has a business presence in the United States, Europe, Asia, and other areas.

 

Related Articles (LE)

68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Earnings Scheduled For June 2, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
This Week's Earnings Storyline
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com