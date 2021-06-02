 Skip to main content

Donaldson: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 32.00% year over year to $0.66, which beat the estimate of $0.58.

Revenue of $765,000,000 up by 21.49% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $707,590,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.28 and $2.34.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $2,814,000,000 and $2,866,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 02, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.donaldson.com%2F&eventid=3082494&sessionid=1&key=3146E57887ACC66021B8AB0711D9F9E2&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $65.47

Company's 52-week low was at $42.59

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.98%

Company Description

Donaldson is a leading manufacturer of filtration systems and replacement parts (including air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems, and dust, fume, and mist collectors). The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including construction, mining, agriculture, truck, and industrial. Its business is organized into two segments: engine products and industrial products. Donaldson generated approximately $2.6 billion in revenue and $340 million in operating income in its fiscal 2020.

 

