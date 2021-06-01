Recap: StoneCo Q1 Earnings
Shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 15.38% over the past year to $0.11, which missed the estimate of $0.18.
Revenue of $158,789,000 decreased by 1.98% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $190,840,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
StoneCo hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Jun 01, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jkny3v2q
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $95.12
52-week low: $29.60
Price action over last quarter: down 12.15%
Company Description
StoneCo Ltd is a provider of financial technology solutions. The company offers solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce seamlessly across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. Its Stone Business Model combines advanced, end-to-end, cloud-based technology platforms; differentiated hyper-local and integrated distribution approaches; and white-glove, on-demand customer service.
