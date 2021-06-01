Ambarella: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 475.00% year over year to $0.23, which beat the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $70,133,000 up by 28.34% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $68,610,000.

Looking Ahead

Ambarella Sees Q2 Sales $74M-$77M vs $69.46M Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 01, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sqpib9qe

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $137.21

Company's 52-week low was at $43.69

Price action over last quarter: down 7.35%

Company Overview

Ambarella Inc is a developer of semiconductor processing solutions for high-definition video capture, sharing, and display. The firm's solutions are sold to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers to be designed for use in infrastructure broadcast encoders, wearable device cameras, automotive cameras, and security cameras. Ambarella's system-on-a-chip designs, based on its proprietary technology platform, are highly configurable to applications in various end markets. The firm derives majority of revenue from Taiwan.