Recap: Hewlett Packard Q2 Earnings

Shares of Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) fell after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 109.09% year over year to $0.46, which beat the estimate of $0.42.

Revenue of $6,700,000,000 higher by 11.50% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $6,620,000,000.

Guidance

HPE Sees FY21 Non-GAAP EPS $1.82-$1.94 Vs $1.84 Est

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $16.74

Company's 52-week low was at $8.29

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.51%

Company Description

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a supplier of IT infrastructure products and services. The company operates as three major segments. Its hybrid IT division primarily sells computer servers, storage arrays, and Pointnext technical services. The intelligent edge group sells Aruba networking products and services. HPE's financial services division offers financing and leasing plans for customers. The Palo Alto, California-based company sells on a global scale and has approximately 66,000 employees.