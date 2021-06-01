Recap: Zoom Video Communications Q1 Earnings

Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) rose after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 560.00% year over year to $1.32, which beat the estimate of $0.99.

Revenue of $956,237,000 rose by 191.39% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $906,030,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 01, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SweuPotPRoWa9rMxsjSCRQ

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $588.84

52-week low: $159.20

Price action over last quarter: down 12.06%

Company Description

Zoom Video Communications provides a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. Zoom, which was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California, serves companies of all sizes from all industries around the world.