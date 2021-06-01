 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Zoom Video Communications Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2021 4:36pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) rose after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 560.00% year over year to $1.32, which beat the estimate of $0.99.

Revenue of $956,237,000 rose by 191.39% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $906,030,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 01, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SweuPotPRoWa9rMxsjSCRQ

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $588.84

52-week low: $159.20

Price action over last quarter: down 12.06%

Company Description

Zoom Video Communications provides a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. Zoom, which was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California, serves companies of all sizes from all industries around the world.

 

Related Articles (ZM)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
This Week's Earnings Storyline
Zoom, Broadcom, Lululemon Among Companies Reporting This Week
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead of Manufacturing Data
5 Stocks To Watch For June 1, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For June 1, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings