Earnings Preview for Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, June 02. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q1 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Advance Auto Parts reporting earnings of $3.08 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion. In the same quarter last year, Advance Auto Parts announced EPS of $0.91 on revenue of $2.70 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 238.46%. Sales would be up 21.57% from the same quarter last year. Advance Auto Parts's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 1.97 2.66 1.98 1.75 EPS Actual 1.87 2.81 2.92 0.91 Revenue Estimate 2.36 B 2.48 B 2.38 B 2.74 B Revenue Actual 2.37 B 2.54 B 2.50 B 2.70 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts were trading at $189.73 as of May 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.19%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Advance Auto Parts is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.