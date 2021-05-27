Guess: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Guess (NYSE:GES) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 111.60% year over year to $0.21, which beat the estimate of ($0.19).

Revenue of $520,002,000 rose by 99.81% year over year, which beat the estimate of $497,440,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 27, 2021

Time: 04:45 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/m3cnzymh

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $30.40

52-week low: $8.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.34%

Company Description

Guess? Inc designs, markets distributes, and licenses contemporary apparel and accessories that reflect European fashion sensibilities under brands including Guess, Marciano, and G by Guess. The company has five reportable segments namely Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and licensing. It generates maximum revenue from the Europe segment.