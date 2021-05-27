Recap: HP Q2 Earnings

Shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 82.35% year over year to $0.93, which beat the estimate of $0.89.

Revenue of $15,877,000,000 rose by 27.33% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $15,000,000,000.

Outlook

HP Sees Q3 Adj. EPS $0.81-$0.85 vs $0.75 Estimate

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 27, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/hpq/mediaframe/45042/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $36.00

Company's 52-week low was at $14.86

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.28%

Company Profile

HP Inc. is a leading provider of computers, printers, and printer supplies. The company's three operating business segments are its personal systems, containing notebooks, desktops, and workstations; and its printing segment which contains supplies, consumer hardware, and commercial hardware; and corporate investments. In 2015, Hewlett-Packard was separated into HP Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise and the Palo Alto, California-based company sells on a global scale.