Recap: HP Q2 Earnings
Shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 82.35% year over year to $0.93, which beat the estimate of $0.89.
Revenue of $15,877,000,000 rose by 27.33% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $15,000,000,000.
Outlook
HP Sees Q3 Adj. EPS $0.81-$0.85 vs $0.75 Estimate
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: May 27, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/hpq/mediaframe/45042/indexr.html
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $36.00
Company's 52-week low was at $14.86
Price action over last quarter: Up 5.28%
Company Profile
HP Inc. is a leading provider of computers, printers, and printer supplies. The company's three operating business segments are its personal systems, containing notebooks, desktops, and workstations; and its printing segment which contains supplies, consumer hardware, and commercial hardware; and corporate investments. In 2015, Hewlett-Packard was separated into HP Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise and the Palo Alto, California-based company sells on a global scale.
