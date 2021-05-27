Autodesk: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 21.18% year over year to $1.03, which beat the estimate of $0.94.

Revenue of $989,300,000 higher by 11.70% year over year, which beat the estimate of $965,170,000.

Outlook

Autodesk Sees Q2 EPS $1.08-$1.14 Vs. $1.13 Est., Sales $1.045B-$1.06B Vs. $1.03B Est.; Sees FY22 EPS $4.67-$4.97 Vs. $4.94 Est., Sales $4.305B-$4.385B Vs. $4.31B Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 27, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rkiq56no

Price Action

52-week high: $321.13

52-week low: $192.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.86%

Company Profile

Founded in 1982, Autodesk is an application software company that serves industries in architecture, engineering, and construction; product design and manufacturing; and media and entertainment. Autodesk software enables design, modeling, and rendering needs of these industries. The company has over 4 million paid subscribers across 180 countries.