Recap: Box Q1 Earnings

Shares of Box (NYSE:BOX) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 80.00% over the past year to $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $202,441,000 up by 10.29% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $200,480,000.

Guidance

Q2 EPS expected to be between $0.17 and $0.18.

Q2 revenue expected between $211,000,000 and $212,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 27, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.boxinvestorrelations.com%2F&eventid=3082500&sessionid=1&key=AA332B30EFA1E9A2D2009879D9B16B46®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $26.47

52-week low: $15.07

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.19%

Company Description

Box was founded in 2005 as a natively built cloud file sync and sharing provider for enterprises. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, California. Since the company's IPO in 2015, it has introduced seven new products, including Box Governance, Box Relay, and Box KeySafe, in an effort to extend its services beyond commoditized cloud storage and add ancillary tools like workflow and governance that make the Box platform more integral to organizations.