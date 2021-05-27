 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Anaplan Stock Tumbles on Missing Q1 Earnings, CFO Transition
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 9:30am   Comments
Share:
Anaplan Stock Tumbles on Missing Q1 Earnings, CFO Transition
  • Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLANreported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 25% year-on-year to $129.8 million, beating the analyst consensus of $127.1 million.
  • Subscription revenue rose 26% Y/Y to $118.3 million, and Professional services revenue increased 14.6% Y/Y to $11.5 million.
  • The gross margin contracted 146 basis points to 74.7%, and the adjusted operating loss margin contracted 330 basis points to 9.6%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.10), missed the analyst consensus loss of $(0.09).
  • Anaplan held $327.5 million in cash and equivalents and generated $13.8 million in operating cash flow.
  • Guidance: Anaplan sees Q2 revenue guidance of $133.5 million - $134.5 million, above the analyst consensus of $132.43 million.
  • CFO David H. Morton, Jr. will depart later this year to spend more time with his family. Anaplan has initiated a search for its next CFO. Morton will continue in his role until his successor is hired.
  • Price action: PLAN shares are trading lower by 19% at $46.16 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PLAN)

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Recap: Anaplan Q1 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For May 27, 2021
Earnings Preview: Anaplan
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 14, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 23, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com