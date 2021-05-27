Recap: Thermon Group Q4 Earnings

Shares of Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 200.00% over the past year to $0.03, which missed the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $73,323,000 decreased by 17.03% year over year, which beat the estimate of $72,350,000.

Guidance

Thermon said it sees FY22 sales of $278 million to $295 million.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 27, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/thr/mediaframe/44198/indexl.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $22.61

52-week low: $9.98

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.32%

Company Overview

Thermon Group Holdings Inc is a United States-based company that provides engineered thermal solutions for process industries. The company's product portfolio comprises electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. It also provides turnkey services and design and engineering services. The company's customers include large engineering, procurement, and construction companies; oil and gas companies; commercial subcontractors; electrical component distributors; and others. The company has a presence, with the United States, Canada, and Europe being its top three markets and contributing the majority of its sales.