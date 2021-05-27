Recap: Dollar Tree Q1 Earnings

Shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 53.85% year over year to $1.60, which beat the estimate of $1.40.

Revenue of $6,480,000,000 rose by 3.07% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $6,410,000,000.

Outlook

Dollar Tree said it sees FY21 earnings of $5.80 to $6.05 per share.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 27, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/j5b62ftv

Price Action

52-week high: $120.37

Company's 52-week low was at $83.58

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.57%

Company Overview

Dollar Tree operates discount stores in the U.S. and Canada, including over 7,800 shops under both its namesake and Family Dollar units (nearly 15,700 in total). The eponymous chain features branded and private-label goods, generally at a $1 price (CAD 1.25 in Canada). Nearly 50% of Dollar Tree stores' fiscal 2020 sales came from consumables (including food, health and beauty, and household paper and cleaning products), just over 45% from variety items (including toys and housewares), and 5% from seasonal goods. Family Dollar features branded and private-label goods at prices generally ranging from $1 to $10, with over 76% of fiscal 2020 sales from consumables, 9% from seasonal/electronic items (including prepaid phones and toys), 9% from home products, and 6% from apparel and accessories.