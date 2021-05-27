Redhill Biopharma: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were flat 0.00% year over year to ($0.05), which beat the estimate of ($0.34).

Revenue of $20,575,000 up by 1848.39% year over year, which missed the estimate of $22,700,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Redhill Biopharma hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 27, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dg5xyot6

Technicals

52-week high: $11.52

Company's 52-week low was at $5.91

Price action over last quarter: down 6.25%

Company Description

Redhill Biopharma Ltd is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on gastrointestinal diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults, Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults, and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its key clinical late-stage development programs include RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-204, for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; RHB-102 (Bekinda) with positive results from a first Phase 3 study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; Opaganib (Yeliva); RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation and RHB-107, a Phase 2-stage serine protease inhibitor targeting cancer and inflammatory gastrointestinal diseases.