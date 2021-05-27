 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Dollar General: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 7:10am   Comments
Shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) decreased 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 10.16% over the past year to $2.82, which beat the estimate of $2.19.

Revenue of $8,401,000,000 declined by 0.56% year over year, which beat the estimate of $8,280,000,000.

Guidance

Dollar General said it sees net sales down 1% to up 1%, versus prior expectation of down 2% to flat.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 27, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/dollargeneral20210527/en

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $225.25

Company's 52-week low was at $173.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.26%

Company Profile

A leading American discount retailer, Dollar General operates over 17,000 stores in 46 states, selling branded and private-label products across a wide variety of categories. In fiscal 2020, more than 76% of net sales came from consumables (including paper and cleaning products, packaged and perishable food, tobacco, and health and beauty items), 12% from seasonal merchandise (such as toys, greeting cards, decorations, and gardening supplies), 7% from home products (for example, kitchen supplies, small appliances, and cookware), and 5% from basic apparel. Stores average roughly 7,400 square feet, and about 75% of Dollar General locations are in towns of 20,000 or fewer people. The firm emphasizes value, with more than 80% of its items sold at everyday low prices of $5 or less.

 

