 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Medtronic Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 7:07am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 158.62% over the past year to $1.50, which beat the estimate of $1.42.

Revenue of $8,188,000,000 higher by 36.51% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $8,140,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $5.60 and $5.75.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 27, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://vimeo.com/event/979879/embed

Price Action

52-week high: $132.30

Company's 52-week low was at $87.68

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.34%

Company Description

One of the largest medical device companies, Medtronic develops and manufactures therapeutic medical devices for chronic diseases. Its portfolio includes pacemakers, defibrillators, heart valves, stents, insulin pumps, spinal fixation devices, neurovascular products, and surgical tools. The company markets its products to healthcare institutions and physicians in the United States and overseas. Foreign sales account for almost 50% of the company's total sales.

 

Related Articles (MDT)

Earnings Scheduled For May 27, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 25, 2021
The Power and Precision of BioSig's PURE EP™ System in the Electrophysiology (EP) Market
The Week Ahead In Biotech (May 23-29): Eton, Lantheus FDA Decisions, Adcom Test For Provention, Chiasma Data Presentation
Medtronic's Evolut Aortic Valve Replacement Shows Positive Outcomes Even After Two Years
How To Trade These 7 Healthcare Stocks and ETF Says 2ndSkiesForex's Chris Capre
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com