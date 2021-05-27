Recap: Medtronic Q4 Earnings

Shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 158.62% over the past year to $1.50, which beat the estimate of $1.42.

Revenue of $8,188,000,000 higher by 36.51% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $8,140,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $5.60 and $5.75.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 27, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://vimeo.com/event/979879/embed

Price Action

52-week high: $132.30

Company's 52-week low was at $87.68

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.34%

Company Description

One of the largest medical device companies, Medtronic develops and manufactures therapeutic medical devices for chronic diseases. Its portfolio includes pacemakers, defibrillators, heart valves, stents, insulin pumps, spinal fixation devices, neurovascular products, and surgical tools. The company markets its products to healthcare institutions and physicians in the United States and overseas. Foreign sales account for almost 50% of the company's total sales.