Autohome: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 7:07am   Comments
Shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) fell 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 21.05% year over year to $0.92, which missed the estimate of $0.93.

Revenue of $281,080,000 higher by 28.68% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $285,280,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 27, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ucxyv2n3

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $147.67

52-week low: $72.38

Price action over last quarter: down 37.12%

Company Description

Autohome Inc is an automotive Internet platform. The company through its subsidiaries is primarily engaged in the provision of media services, leads generation services, and online marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The firm delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers & owners and also offers transaction services. It also provides subscription services to dealers, which allow them to market their inventory and services through the company's websites and mobile applications. All of its revenue is derived from China.

 

