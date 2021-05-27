Viomi Technology: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) rose 6.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 150.00% year over year to $0.10, which were in line with the estimate of $0.10.

Revenue of $191,641,000 up by 77.26% year over year, which beat the estimate of $141,740,000.

Outlook

Q2 revenue expected between $262,523,000 and $282,365,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 27, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ky4hmi8m

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $18.99

52-week low: $4.84

Price action over last quarter: down 16.44%

Company Overview

Viomi Technology Co Ltd along with its subsidiaries provides Internet of Things (IoT) enabled smart home products through its platform. Products offered by the company include 21Face smart refrigerator, Viomi dishwasher, Eyebot smart range hood, VioV smart speaker, smart mirror, smart water purification systems, smart kitchen products and other smart products. It generates revenues mainly from the sales of its IoT products, consumable products, and from our value-added businesses.