Recap: Quantum Q4 Earnings

Shares of Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) fell 5.2% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 150.00% over the past year to $0.03, which beat the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $92,426,000 up by 4.77% year over year, which missed the estimate of $98,020,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $380,000,000 and $420,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 26, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2107/41237

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $9.47

Company's 52-week low was at $3.59

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.67%

Company Description

Quantum Corp is a United States-based company engaged in providing scale-out storage, archive, and data protection for small businesses and large multinational enterprises. Its solutions capture, share, manage and preserve digital assets throughout the data lifecycle. The scale-out portfolio offerings enable customers to manage large unstructured data sets, provide ingest capabilities, real-time collaboration, scalability, and protection. It derives primary revenues from the products based on tape technology. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the Americas, with the rest coming from Europe and Asia-Pacific.