Ooma: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 5:13pm   Comments
Shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% year over year to $0.11, which beat the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $45,572,000 up by 13.07% year over year, which beat the estimate of $44,310,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 26, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ooma.com%2F&eventid=3081691&sessionid=1&key=67E7BC649720D260EBAE8A9616973133&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $19.18

52-week low: $11.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.65%

Company Profile

Ooma Inc is a United States-based provider of innovative communication solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users. The company's hybrid software-as-a-service(SaaS) platform, consisting of its proprietary cloud, on-premise appliances, mobile applications, and end-point devices, provides the connectivity and functionality that power its solutions. Its communications solutions deliver proprietary PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced features, and integration with mobile devices. The majority of the company's revenue is generated in the form of Subscription and services.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings