Ooma: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% year over year to $0.11, which beat the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $45,572,000 up by 13.07% year over year, which beat the estimate of $44,310,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 26, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ooma.com%2F&eventid=3081691&sessionid=1&key=67E7BC649720D260EBAE8A9616973133®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $19.18

52-week low: $11.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.65%

Company Profile

Ooma Inc is a United States-based provider of innovative communication solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users. The company's hybrid software-as-a-service(SaaS) platform, consisting of its proprietary cloud, on-premise appliances, mobile applications, and end-point devices, provides the connectivity and functionality that power its solutions. Its communications solutions deliver proprietary PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced features, and integration with mobile devices. The majority of the company's revenue is generated in the form of Subscription and services.