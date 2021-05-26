 Skip to main content

Recap: Okta Q1 Earnings

May 26, 2021  
May 26, 2021 5:13pm   Comments
Shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 42.86% year over year to ($0.10), which beat the estimate of ($0.20).

Revenue of $251,006,000 up by 37.27% year over year, which beat the estimate of $238,310,000.

Guidance

Q2 EPS expected to be between ($0.36) and ($0.35).

Q2 revenue expected between $295,000,000 and $297,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 26, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.okta.com/q1-fy22-earnings-call

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $294.00

52-week low: $166.65

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.65%

Company Description

Okta, Inc. addresses two primary security concerns via its workforce identity and customer identity solutions. The pureplay cybersecurity firm sells products to protect employees, contractors, and partners as well as its customers' end users. Okta's software solutions are cloud-delivered, and its integration network gives customers security protection across a wide variety of applications that are critical to business and government needs. The California-based company went public in 2017 and had over 2,100 employees at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

 

