Modine Manufacturing: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 112.50% over the past year to $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.27.
Revenue of $514,900,000 higher by 8.88% year over year, which beat the estimate of $493,030,000.
Looking Ahead
Modine Sees FY22 Sales Up 12-18%
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $17.27
52-week low: $4.05
Price action over last quarter: Up 20.43%
Company Overview
Modine Manufacturing Co provides thermal management solutions to diversified markets and customers. The company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling assemblies, radiators, condensers, and charge air coolers; auxiliary cooling products, including power steering and transmission oil coolers.
