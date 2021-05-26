Modine Manufacturing: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 112.50% over the past year to $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.27.

Revenue of $514,900,000 higher by 8.88% year over year, which beat the estimate of $493,030,000.

Looking Ahead

Modine Sees FY22 Sales Up 12-18%

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $17.27

52-week low: $4.05

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.43%

Company Overview

Modine Manufacturing Co provides thermal management solutions to diversified markets and customers. The company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling assemblies, radiators, condensers, and charge air coolers; auxiliary cooling products, including power steering and transmission oil coolers.