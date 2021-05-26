American Eagle Outfitters: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 157.14% year over year to $0.48, which beat the estimate of $0.46.

Revenue of $1,035,000,000 rose by 87.60% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,020,000,000.

Outlook

American Eagle Outfitters hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 26, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ae.com%2F&eventid=3082383&sessionid=1&key=0A856945A805D3FCE379CB5DA2DD7081®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $38.28

52-week low: $8.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.24%

Company Overview

American Eagle Outfitters Inc is an apparel and accessory retailer with company stores throughout North America, China, Hong Kong, and the United Kingdom. The company leases all of its stores, and the vast majority of stores are in the United States. American Eagle also has an online business that ships worldwide. The company's primary brand, American Eagle Outfitters, sells casual apparel and accessories that target 15- to 25-year-old men and women. Its Aerie brand sells intimates and personal-care products for women. Women's items comprise the majority of the company's sales. American Eagle designs its own merchandise and sources its production from third-party manufacturers that are mostly located outside of North America.