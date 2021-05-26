Designer Brands: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 106.56% over the past year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of ($0.18).

Revenue of $703,155,000 higher by 45.65% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $651,000,000.

Outlook

Designer Brands hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Designer Brands hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 26, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1213/41070

Technicals

52-week high: $20.48

Company's 52-week low was at $4.31

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.80%

Company Profile

Designer Brands Inc is a retailer engaged in branded footwear in the United States. It offers a wide selection of brand name and designer dress, casual, and athletic footwear for women and men. Group functions through U.S. Retail segment, the Canada Retail segment, and the Brand Portfolio segment. The U.S. Retail segment includes stores operated in the U.S. under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse banner and its related e-commerce site. The Canada Retail segment includes stores operated in Canada under The Shoe Company, Shoe Warehouse, DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse banners and related e-commerce sites. The Brand Portfolio segment is engaged in sale of wholesale products to retailers and sale of branded products on direct-to-consumer e-commerce sites and other activities.