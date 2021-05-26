EnerSys: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 17.12% year over year to $1.30, which beat the estimate of $1.24.

Revenue of $813,500,000 up by 4.05% year over year, which beat the estimate of $779,230,000.

Outlook

EnerSys Reiterates Q1 2022 Guidance Of $1.15-$1.25 EPS

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $104.47

Company's 52-week low was at $58.67

Price action over last quarter: down 1.13%

Company Overview

EnerSys is a producers and distributors of industrial batteries, with product lines that include reserve and motive power products. Reserve power products are used for backup power solutions for the continuous operation of critical applications, primarily within the telecommunications industry. Motive power products are used for electrical industrial forklifts in manufacturing and warehousing settings. At the end of fiscal year 2018, EnerSys employed 9,600 people worldwide and generated $2.6 billion in sales.