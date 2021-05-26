Earnings Outlook for Redhill Biopharma

Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 27. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q1 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Redhill Biopharma EPS will likely be near $0.34 while revenue will be around $22.70 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Redhill Biopharma announced EPS of $0.05 on revenue of $1.06 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be down 580.0%. Revenue would be up 2049.62% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.24 -0.16 -0.07 -0.24 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.05 -0.04 -0.05 Revenue Estimate 26.03 M 25.37 M 22.99 M 4.38 M Revenue Actual 21.46 M 20.94 M 20.90 M 1.06 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Redhill Biopharma were trading at $6.69 as of May 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.86%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Redhill Biopharma is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.