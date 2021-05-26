A Preview Of Domo's Earnings

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 27. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q1 earnings report.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Domo's loss per share to be near $0.43 on sales of $57.49 million. In the same quarter last year, Domo reported EPS of $0.65 on revenue of $48.56 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 33.85%. Sales would be up 18.39% from the year-ago period. Domo's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.43 -0.44 -0.50 -0.91 EPS Actual -0.32 -0.40 -0.37 -0.65 Revenue Estimate 54.04 M 51.76 M 49.03 M 45.65 M Revenue Actual 56.84 M 53.65 M 51.13 M 48.56 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Domo are up 162.56%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Domo is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.