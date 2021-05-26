A Preview Of Genesco's Earnings

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 27. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q1 earnings report.

Sell-side analysts are expecting Genesco's loss per share to be near $0.52 on sales of $449.15 million. In the same quarter last year, Genesco reported EPS of $3.65 on revenue of $279.23 million.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, quarterly profit would be up 85.75%. Sales would be have grown 60.85% from the same quarter last year. Genesco's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 1.96 -0.14 -1.85 -2.02 EPS Actual 2.76 0.85 -1.23 -3.65 Revenue Estimate 617.55 M 457.21 M 369.29 M 317.80 M Revenue Actual 636.80 M 479.28 M 391.22 M 279.23 M

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 158.65%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Genesco is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.