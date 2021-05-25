Recap: Heico Q2 Earnings

Shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 7.27% year over year to $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.48.

Revenue of $466,651,000 declined by 0.32% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $443,090,000.

Looking Ahead

Heico hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Heico hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $142.89

Company's 52-week low was at $91.56

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.48%

Company Overview

Heico is an aerospace and defense supplier that primarily focuses on creating niche replacement parts for commercial aircraft and components for defense products. In commercial aerospace, Heico is the largest independent producer of replacement parts for aircraft, primarily within the engine. In the defense market, the company produces niche subcomponents used in targeting technology as well as simulation equipment, among other things. The company is highly acquisitive, focusing on companies that are generating strong cash flow with the potential for sustainable growth.