Skyline Champion: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 335.71% year over year to $0.61, which beat the estimate of $0.38.

Revenue of $447,649,000 rose by 48.65% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $384,400,000.

Looking Ahead

Skyline Champion hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $47.91

Company's 52-week low was at $21.31

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.49%

Company Description

Skyline Champion Corp operates as a producer of factory-built housing in the United States and Canada. It's business activities consist of designing, producing and marketing of manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities. Its segments are U.S. Factory-built Housing and Canadian Factory-built Housing. It markets its homes under the brand names including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.