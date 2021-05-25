Recap: Capital Southwest Q4 Earnings

Shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 5.41% over the past year to $0.39, which missed the estimate of $0.43.

Revenue of $17,173,000 rose by 14.20% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $17,600,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $25.65

Company's 52-week low was at $12.32

Price action over last quarter: Up 35.42%

Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corp is an US-based investment company that specializes in providing customized financing to middle market companies across various industries. The company's investment objective to produce attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating current income from debt investments and capital appreciation from equity and equity related investments. It focuses on providing flexible financing solutions through partnership with business owners, management teams, and financial sponsors. The company's portfolio may include senior debt, second lien and subordinated debt, preferred stock and common stock and warrants. The primary source company's revenue comprises of interest income and dividend income from investments made as well as management fees.