Zscaler: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 114.29% year over year to $0.15, which beat the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $176,404,000 up by 59.61% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $163,710,000.

Guidance

Details Of The Call

Date: May 25, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9rpz95qh

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $230.88

Company's 52-week low was at $69.83

Price action over last quarter: down 9.20%

Company Description

Zscaler is a security-as-a-service firm that offers its customers cloud-delivered solutions for protecting user devices and data. The firm leverages its position in 150 colocation data centers to deliver traditionally appliance-based security functionality, such as firewalls and sandboxes, as a completely cloud-native platform. The firm focuses on large enterprise customers and offers two primary product suites: Zscaler Internet Access, which securely connects users to externally managed application and websites (such as Salesforce and Google), and Zscaler Private Access, which securely connects users to internally managed applications. Both product suites encompass a broad gamut of capabilities situated across the traditional security stack.