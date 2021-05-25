Nordstrom: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 71.30% year over year to ($0.64), which missed the estimate of ($0.57).

Revenue of $2,921,000,000 rose by 44.18% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,900,000,000.

Outlook

Nordstrom Reaffirms FY21 Sales Growth Guidance Of Over 25%

Details Of The Call

Date: May 25, 2021

Time: 04:45 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qisdrih4

Price Action

52-week high: $46.45

Company's 52-week low was at $11.72

Price action over last quarter: down 3.78%

Company Description

Nordstrom is a fashion retailer that operates approximately 100 department stores in the U.S. and Canada and approximately 250 off-price Nordstrom Rack stores. The company also operates both full- and off-price e-commerce sites. Nordstrom's largest merchandise categories are women's apparel (29% of 2020 sales), shoes (26% of 2020 sales), and women's accessories (14% of 2020 sales). Nordstrom, which traces its history to a shoe store opened in Seattle in 1901, continues to be partially owned and managed by members of the Nordstrom family.