 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nordstrom: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 71.30% year over year to ($0.64), which missed the estimate of ($0.57).

Revenue of $2,921,000,000 rose by 44.18% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,900,000,000.

Outlook

Nordstrom Reaffirms FY21 Sales Growth Guidance Of Over 25%

Details Of The Call

Date: May 25, 2021

Time: 04:45 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qisdrih4

Price Action

52-week high: $46.45

Company's 52-week low was at $11.72

Price action over last quarter: down 3.78%

Company Description

Nordstrom is a fashion retailer that operates approximately 100 department stores in the U.S. and Canada and approximately 250 off-price Nordstrom Rack stores. The company also operates both full- and off-price e-commerce sites. Nordstrom's largest merchandise categories are women's apparel (29% of 2020 sales), shoes (26% of 2020 sales), and women's accessories (14% of 2020 sales). Nordstrom, which traces its history to a shoe store opened in Seattle in 1901, continues to be partially owned and managed by members of the Nordstrom family.

 

Related Articles (JWN)

HempFusion To Buy CBD Brand Sagely Naturals For $25M
Home Shopping: Toll Brothers, Nordstrom Both Report Later, Offering Insight Into Consumer
Earnings Scheduled For May 25, 2021
Retail Earnings Parade Stretches Into New Week With Best Buy, Costco, Nordstrom
Earnings Outlook for Nordstrom
Much Wow Gamestonk! How You Can Use Dogecoin At GameStop, Other Retailers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings