Recap: Euroseas Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 4:22pm   Comments
Shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 164.71% year over year to $0.45, which beat the estimate of $0.41.

Revenue of $14,309,000 declined by 7.28% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $14,650,000.

Outlook

Euroseas hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $22.60

52-week low: $2.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 130.38%

Company Description

Euroseas Ltd is a shipping company. Along with its subsidiaries it primarily owns and operates a fleet consisting of dry-bulk, container, and multipurpose dry cargo vessels that are employed on spot and time charters. The company's fleet consists of containerships that transport container boxes providing scheduled service between ports.

 

