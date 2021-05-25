Recap: Euroseas Q1 Earnings
Shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 164.71% year over year to $0.45, which beat the estimate of $0.41.
Revenue of $14,309,000 declined by 7.28% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $14,650,000.
Outlook
Euroseas hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $22.60
52-week low: $2.02
Price action over last quarter: Up 130.38%
Company Description
Euroseas Ltd is a shipping company. Along with its subsidiaries it primarily owns and operates a fleet consisting of dry-bulk, container, and multipurpose dry cargo vessels that are employed on spot and time charters. The company's fleet consists of containerships that transport container boxes providing scheduled service between ports.
