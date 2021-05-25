Recap: Agilent Technologies Q2 Earnings

Shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 36.62% over the past year to $0.97, which beat the estimate of $0.83.

Revenue of $1,525,000,000 rose by 23.18% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,400,000,000.

Outlook

Agilent Sees Q3 Adj. EPS $0.97-$0.99 vs $0.91 Estimate, Sales $1.51B-$1.54B vs $1.42B Est.

Agilent Raises FY21 Guidance: Adj. EPS From $3.57-$3.67 To $4.09-$4.14 vs $3.90 Estimate, Sales From $5.6B-$5.7B To $6.15B-$6.21B vs $5.94B Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 25, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.investor.agilent.com%2F&eventid=3082216&sessionid=1&key=2C80AD218F286F621CB9690AD024F55D®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $137.83

52-week low: $83.71

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.56%

Company Overview

Originally spun out of Hewlett-Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved into a leading life sciences and diagnostics firm. Today, Agilent's measurement technologies serve a broad base of customers with its three operating segments: life science and applied tools (45% of fiscal 2020 sales), cross lab (36% of sales consisting of consumables and services related to its life science and applied tools), and diagnostics and genomics (20%). Just over half of its sales are generated from the biopharmaceutical, chemical, and energy end markets, but it also supports clinical lab, environmental, forensics, food, academic, and government-related organizations. The company is geographically diverse, with operations in the U.S. (33%) and China (20%) representing the largest country concentrations.