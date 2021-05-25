Earnings Preview for Designer Brands

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 26. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Designer Brands's loss per share to be near $0.18 on sales of $651.00 million. Designer Brands EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.83. Revenue was $482.78 million.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 90.16% increase for the company. Sales would be up 34.84% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.68 -0.48 -0.85 -0.60 EPS Actual -0.53 -0.26 -1.28 -1.83 Revenue Estimate 623.77 M 650.63 M 596.46 M 481.16 M Revenue Actual 609.35 M 652.87 M 489.71 M 482.78 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 154.61%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Designer Brands is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.